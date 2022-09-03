Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Shows She’s Ready For Season In Nothing But A Travis Kelce Jersey & Heels

During the NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs do something they call “Red Friday.” It’s how they get fans ready for the next Chiefs game.

They’re often led by heiress Gracie Hunt. With today being the last Friday before the season gets started, they had her out moving some merchandise.

The face of the franchise on social media was moving Chiefs’ products with a few pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, Hunt is wearing nothing but a Travis Kelce #87 jersey and heels.

Hunt captioned the pictures, “One week until it’s Red Friday for REAL! Who else is REaDy for football?!!” She then steered fans to Chiefs gear.

Chiefs season starts now!

Some call it the commercialization of sports at its worst. I call it another sign that we’ve finally made it through the offseason. Nothing says the football season has arrived like a jersey and heels.

It’s also a brilliant marketing strategy by the Chiefs and one that not all organizations can pull off. How many other franchises have a beauty pageant contest as the daughter of the owner?

Hunt’s Red Friday post came after she spent time at the annual Chiefs Kickoff Luncheon on Thursday. Being one of the faces of the franchise, she was required to attend and she made sure to post some content from the event.

It’s always a good thing when Gracie has the content machine firing on all cylinders. If this is what she’s dropping on the Friday before the first official Red Friday then I think we can expect fireworks next week before the Chiefs kick off their season against the Cardinals.