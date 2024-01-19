Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Calls Out The Bills For Red Friday

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is confident heading into the Divisional Round of the playoffs and why wouldn’t she be? The playoffs don’t officially start for the defending Super Bowl champions until the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs have been to five straight AFC Championship games and will attempt to make it six straight on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Gracie Hunt attends Tao X Maxim Big Game Party in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for unKommon events)

They’re coming off of a dominant performance over the Miami Dolphins and the extreme cold in the Wild Card round and have all the confidence in the world as they hit the road this weekend.

So this will be the first road playoff game of Patrick Mahomes’ career. Gracie isn’t worried about playing the game in Buffalo at all.

The Chiefs quarterback is 2-0 against the Bills in the playoffs after all. He defeated Josh Allen and company in the 2020 AFC Championship game and the 2021 Divisional Round.

All of the pressure is on the Bills to finally get over the hump and slay the mighty Chiefs in the playoffs. Gracie knows this and that’s why she had no problem telling Buffalo to bring it on this weekend for her latest Red Friday.

She announced on Friday, “Heating things up this weekend with a reignited rivalry (fire emoji). Bringing it to (buffalo emoji) (collision emoji).”

Gracie Hunt Made Some Adjustments This Week To Her Approach To Red Friday

Last week Gracie brought Cabo and warm thoughts with her to the frigid “Peacock Game.” This week she’s taking a different approach and you have to respect it.

This is the playoffs. It’s all about preparing properly and executing on the field. The winner is going to the AFC Championship game and is one step closer to playing in a Super Bowl.

The Chiefs heiress has been there before. She took a look at the forecast in Buffalo on Sunday night and saw the low of 21 degrees, nowhere near the wind chill in Kansas City last weekend, and decided to embrace the chill.

There’s no need for warm thoughts or Cabo bikini pics this week. The action on the field with a reignited, albeit a one-sided, rivalry is going to heat things up plenty.

Are the Chiefs going to end up one step closer to going back-to-back or do the Bills finally beat them in the playoffs? Either way this one should be a good one.