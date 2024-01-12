Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Brings The Heat For Red Friday Ahead Of Frigid Playoff Game

Videos by OutKick

To say the Miami Dolphins drew the short straw when they lost to the Buffalo Bills to end the regular season is an understatement. Not only did they lose out on winning the AFC East, they then were set to hit the road for the Wild Card round instead of hosting a playoff game in Miami.

The Dolphins are headed out to Kansas City to face the No. 3 seeded Chiefs on Saturday night. To make matters worse for them they’ll be greeted by some frigid weather.

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clarke Hunt, looks on before a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos in Denver. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Temperatures are projected to be just seven degrees for the game playfully referred to as the “Peacock Game,” because you’ll have to hop on the Peacock app to watch it. Throw in the wind chill, which could reach -30 degrees and this could be the coldest postseason game ever played in Kansas City.

The Dolphins are going to need all of the help they can get. They’re taking on a very good Chiefs team, the cold, and Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt, who is helping her team prepare for the game one social media post at a time.

The 25-year-old is playoff ready and implementing a mind over matter approach when it comes to the cold weather. She got that started earlier this week by, “Escaping the weather forecast reality one Cabo picture at a time.”

Gracie Hunt Bringing The Heat For The Chiefs Playoff Game

Gracie followed that up with this season’s first playoff edition of Red Friday. She’s back thinking warm thoughts to overmatch the weather.

“Thinking warm thoughts this Red Friday,” she said in the caption. “Who’s ready for the playoffs?”

This is the playoffs and this is when you hope to be firing on all cylinders. It all starts from the top down. Gracie did her part, now it’s up the team to execute on the field.

I hate to say it, but it all seems to be lining up perfectly for the Chiefs this weekend.

The Dolphins are coming to town, their quarterback doesn’t play well in cold weather, Taylor Swift will probably be there, and Peacock is setup for a Swiftie/NFL playoff game bump.

And, of course, Gracie Hunt will be defeating the weather one warm thought at a time. It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Kansas City loses this game.