Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Blasts The Abs One Final Time Before Kickoff

With the 2022 season just hours away from kicking off at SoFi Stadium when the Bills and Rams get it on, the league is left very little time to get those minor details ironed out before the pigskin starts flying on Sunday.

For Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt, there’s very little time to get one final ab workout pump in for that all-important on-field pregame Instagram photo session where she poses with her father, chairman Clark Hunt, who is expected to one day pass his Chiefs’ ownership (yes, his siblings hold part ownership, but let’s be honest here, this is Clark’s franchise) torch to his oldest daughter.

And with that comes great responsibility. We’re talking about a $3.7B franchise, as estimated by Forbes.

You don’t go into Week 1 of a very important 2023 season unless the abs are PUMPED.

This season will be a huge learning process off the field for Gracie. Her father rolled into training camp and told reporters that the club is looking to renovate Arrowhead pending a structural integrity study.

“We’re going to evaluate all options, obviously. We have to figure out what’s best for the franchise, what’s best for the fan base. But it starts with evaluating Arrowhead and that’s where we’re at,” Clark told reporters.

If 23-year-old Gracie, who was Miss Kansas USA 2021, is going to one day hold ownership, this is season will serve as a huge learning experience in positioning the franchise for the next 30 years.

And in how to make money via a renovated or new stadium. The Hunts have to pay off that Patrick Mahomes contract.

But it’s not going to be an easy road for the Hunts. Clark told reporters in July that his father considered Arrowhead to be his “favorite place on earth.”

Get those pumps in. Get set for the Instagram photos and dealing with Jackson Mahomes. Get ready for the war that will be the AFC West.

Life is starting to get serious for future NFL owner Gracie Hunt.