Chiefs HC Andy Reid Admits Whether He’s A Swiftie: ‘The Five Spot with Donovan McNabb’

The latest episode of OutKick’s The Five Spot with Donovan McNabb welcomed Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

At 5-1, the reigning Super Bowl champions are balancing several storylines through six weeks. Donovan McNabb and Reid tackled the biggest storyline of the season in KC: a budding romance between Taylor Swift and star tight end Travis Kelce.

No fandom in football gained an overnight fanbase like the Kansas City Chiefs, welcoming all the Swifties eager to watch games for the obligatory primetime coverage of Taylor Swift celebrating in luxury suites.

McNabb asked Coach Reid if he pledges allegiance to Swift’s global fandom now that she’s dating Kelce.

Is Coach Andy Reid A Swiftie?!

“You know what? Like you, I mean, I knew her from Philadelphia,” Andy Reid responded. “Her dad was a big NFL fan, so I had met her when she was really young her dad. And so, you know, I joked about setting Kelce up, but I’m you know, I’m just saying … “

“Sitting in the box, she looks confused about what’s going on, but she cheers with the rest of the family members. She’s a good girl. She’s. She’s into it. And that’s. We’re glad she’s here.”

