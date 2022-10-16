Chiefs Harrison Butker Drills 62-Yard Field Goal In First Game Back

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker didn’t waste any time getting back into the swing of things.

Butker drilled a franchise-record 62-yard field goal to draw the Chiefs even with the Buffalo Bills, 10-10, just before the half.

Harrison Butker is definitely back in mid-season form after being sidelined with an injury that kept him out of the lineup for four games.

Butker injured his ankle against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. This put the team in a real bind and meant that they had to turn to safety Justin Reid to handle some of the kicking duties that game. Reid went 1 for 2 that game, but having him continue to kick wasn’t sustainable.

They signed kicker Matt Wright until Butker was ready for action again.

What’s crazy is that the Chiefs franchise record that Butker broke with his 62-yard booth, belonged to Wright and was set just last week. He kicked a 59-yard field goal in the Chiefs’ Monday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Poor guy didn’t even get to enjoy that one for a week.

However, that isn’t to say that Butker’s return was perfect. He missed his next field goal attempt —a 51-yarder — in the third quarter but redeemed himself with a 44-yarder later that half.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle