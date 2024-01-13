Chiefs Fans Arrive At Arrowhead Stadium At 5:30 A.M. And Call Tailgating In 11-Degree Weather ‘The Good Life’

Videos by OutKick

What were you doing at 5:30 this morning? I sure as heck bet you weren’t tailgating before the Chiefs game in 11-degree weather.

For the record, neither was I. But some passionate (psychotic?) fans were.

Before the sun shone on the frozen tundra that is Kansas City, two fans arrived to Arrowhead Stadium’s parking lot and set up shop. Sue and Fernando Andrade showed up at a brisk 5:30 a.m. (central time), which is over 12 hours before the 7:00 p.m. CST kickoff.

“It’s the playoffs! This is when they need us,” Fernando said. “We need to be here.”

“This is life, the good life,” Sue added.

“This is life…the good life.” Sue and Fernando Andrade got to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium around 5:30, some of the earliest tailgaters to arrive for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/5f73Ac7hfD — Rae Daniel (@RaeDanielTV) January 13, 2024

I don’t know if they really needed to be there. After all, the wind chill made it feel like it was -26 degrees. No one would think less of them if they stayed in bed for a couple of extra hours where it’s WARM.

But hey, like Fernando said, its playoff time. And if this couple thinks this counts as “the good life,” more power to them.

They certainly look dressed for the occasion, as did many Chiefs fans on social media.

The Andrade’s decision to get there at that ungodly hour proved to be a savvy move. Just a few hours later, thousands of fans got caught in traffic trying to get to the stadium.

It’s 9AM in KC and feels like -14 with the wind chill.



Here’s the line of #Chiefs fans waiting in line for tonight’s Wild Card playoff game vs the #Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/snh2vfrtfy — Kelli Peltier (@KelliPeltierTV) January 13, 2024

Again, that’s roughly 10 hours before the game starts. At least by then, Sue, Fernando, and everyone else will be accustomed to the potentially record-setting cold – hopefully.