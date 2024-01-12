Weather For Chiefs/Dolphins Game Expected To Hit Shockingly Low Temp

Videos by OutKick

Fans attending the Dolphins/Chiefs game this weekend better bring some blankets if they don’t want to freeze.

It was reported earlier in the week icy temps were expected (read OutKick’s Mark Harris’ original breakdown here) for the Saturday night showdown in Kansas City, and the situation appears to be deteriorating pretty quickly.

Miami fans might be expecting some mild midwest weather. That’s just not going to happen. The high temp is now projected to be just seven degrees, and at its worst, the forecast projects the wind chill to bring the temp down to -30 degrees.

Negative thirty degrees with the windchill! That’s not just cold. That’s the kind of weather that will make you never want to step outside again.

The wind chill in Kansas City Saturday night will be "dangerously cold," the National Weather Service says.



The latest forecast approaches a wind chill of -30 degrees.



An NFL source told me yesterday there will be no schedule change for the Dolphins-Chiefs game. https://t.co/999R3bUlsU — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 11, 2024

Chiefs/Dolphins game in Kansas City will be played in extreme cold.

Have any of you ever been in extreme cold? If so, hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and we can swap stories.

I’ve been in some BRUTAL weather throughout my life. I’ve survived wind chills at -30 degrees and worse during my time in Wisconsin and I even believe it got that cold when I lived in Montana.

It’s hard to explain, but you pretty much have to stay indoors and warm yourself up with beers. It’s so cold that you can boil water, throw it off a balcony (not straight into the air above you!!!) and it turns to powder before it hits the ground. That kind of temp also makes breathing one hell of a painful time. It feels like a knife is being slammed down your throat. It’s downright brutal.

Weather for Chiefs/Dolphins game expected to hit shockingly low temps. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Having said all of that, this is an NFL playoff game, and there are sometimes you have to do a gut check and get it done.

If your team is playing on the journey towards a Lombardi Trophy, then you better get your jacket, gloves, hat, a blanket, throw on a little beer shield and get to the game. Plus, if you go and make it through, then you have a story for generations to come.

Feel free to tack on a bit more cold when you tell the grandchildren in 60 years. It wasn’t -30 degrees with the wind chill when you went and saw the Chiefs and Dolphins play. It was -40 degrees and the scene was post-apocalyptic. You have my permission.

Fans attending the Chiefs/Dolphins better be prepared for some very cold weather. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Are you attending the Dolphins/Chiefs game Saturday in KC? Definitely let me know your experience at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.