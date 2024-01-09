Chiefs Defensive End Charles Omenihu Rips Peacock-Only Playoff Game

Videos by OutKick

Football players – they’re just like us.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu channeled football fans everywhere after reporters told him that the team’s upcoming playoff game would only be available on Peacock’s paid subscription service.

“Us playing on Peacock ONLY is insane, I won’t lie,” Omenihu Tweeted out when he found out the news.

We hear you Charles, believe me we do.

PEACOCK WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO CHIEFS GAME

Forget the old adage of “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?” We’ve now gone to “If a team plays a sport on a paid streaming service nobody has… did the game ever actually take place?”

This Saturday, the Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins in what’s sure to be an absolute battle for the AFC Wild Card. But good luck finding it on your televisions.

Last year, NBCUniversal and the NFL agreed on a one-year, $110 million deal that would give NBC’s Peacock streaming service the exclusive rights to air a Christmas weekend game as well as this Saturday night’s wild-card game.

TOO MANY STREAMING SERVICES RUINING EVERYTHING

Not only does Roger Goodell want you to fork over money for ESPN, NBC, CBS, FOX, Amazon Prime Video, DirectTV and God knows what else – you now have to ALSO purchase Peacock’s streaming service if you want to watch the wild card.



Awesome – thanks, Rog!

Goodell, nor the NFL, care about the fan. They only care about big money deals that will bring in advertising revenue and more.

But don’t fret my fellow football fans… this will eventually backfire on the powers that be. New data shows that the average paid subscriber cancelled three streaming services in the past two years due to rising costs, advertisements being added, as well as a lack of sufficient content that would warrant the cost.

The NFL and Peacock are banking on fans coughing up cash simply to watch a single game. Will you be buying in?

On the bright side, at least we won’t have to see Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.