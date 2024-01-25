Chiefs Center Creed Humphrey Not Shy About His Love of Food: ‘I’m 300 Pounds!’

Videos by OutKick
Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey is a big fella blocking for the league’s best QB. Much like his teammates, Humphrey is hungriest for wins.
Speaking with the media ahead of this weekend’s AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens, Humphrey was asked about his opinion of dishes out in Maryland. At 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, Humphrey hilariously responded that his big frame should be a giveaway that the lineman can and will eat anything.
Humphrey joked with a Kansas City reporter who asked whether he devours crabcakes — given seafood’s relevance to Maryland. “I’m 300 pounds, I like about anything I can eat. So yeah, I do like crabcakes,” Humphrey joked.
Big NFL linemen truly make the world go ’round. And Humphrey’s one of the best.
Anticipating a heavyweight contest against the AFC’s top seed, the Baltimore Ravens, and their vicious defensive line, Humphrey looks to come up big for Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Humphrey, a 2021 second-round pick, earned his second straight Pro Bowl honors in 2023. Last season, Humphrey was selected as an All-Pro.
Kansas City looks to hoist a third Lombardi trophy in the last four years.
