Chiefs Center Creed Humphrey Not Shy About His Love of Food: ‘I’m 300 Pounds!’

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey is a big fella blocking for the league’s best QB. Much like his teammates, Humphrey is hungriest for wins.

Speaking with the media ahead of this weekend’s AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens, Humphrey was asked about his opinion of dishes out in Maryland. At 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, Humphrey hilariously responded that his big frame should be a giveaway that the lineman can and will eat anything.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 21. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Humphrey joked with a Kansas City reporter who asked whether he devours crabcakes — given seafood’s relevance to Maryland. “I’m 300 pounds, I like about anything I can eat. So yeah, I do like crabcakes,” Humphrey joked.

Big NFL linemen truly make the world go ’round. And Humphrey’s one of the best.

WATCH:

Does #Chiefs Creed Humphrey like crabcakes?



"Yeah, I'm 300 pounds I like about anything I can eat…" 🤣 @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/gNDBHqy3Rj — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) January 24, 2024

Anticipating a heavyweight contest against the AFC’s top seed, the Baltimore Ravens, and their vicious defensive line, Humphrey looks to come up big for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Humphrey, a 2021 second-round pick, earned his second straight Pro Bowl honors in 2023. Last season, Humphrey was selected as an All-Pro.

Kansas City looks to hoist a third Lombardi trophy in the last four years.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (L-R) Isiah Pacheco #10, Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs stand on the field before the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Miami Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)