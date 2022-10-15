Chiefs, Bills: Shootout Part II

Bills vs. Chiefs, 4:25 ET

I’m sure you all remember it. Last season the Chiefs and Bills met in one of the best playoff games I’ve ever seen. Josh Allen almost willed the Bills to victory, but a questionable kickoff decision resulted in the ball back in Patrick Mahomes hands and then the Chiefs were able to get the game where it needed to be for victory.

The Bills have come out with a chip on their shoulder and looked every bit of the Super Bowl-contending team that everyone predicted they would be this year. To this point, they have a 4-1 record and outside of two games, against the Dolphins and Ravens, they have been demolishing everyone. Now they have a game that they’ve probably been looking forward to for months, perhaps even since the last time the two played. I think that Buffalo’s defense is up for the test, but I am concerned about one thing – when the Chiefs start to roll, they really cannot be stopped. So, you can’t even give them a chance. Josh Allen will not struggle to score against the Chiefs. He will be able to pick apart a defense that seems better, but is still not great.

Every single adjective about Patrick Mahomes has been used already. I have nothing left to write about how good the guy is that hasn’t already been said. And, even with all of that, I feel like we still could be selling short how good he is. The Chiefs are actually scoring more points per game than the Bills. However, their defense is allowing 13 more points per game than the Bills defense. They never struggle for motivation and should be ready to take on the Bills even with a bit less rest than their opponent. I mentioned this a minute ago, but once the Chiefs start scoring, they really don’t stop. It can take time – and against the Bucs in the Super Bowl a few years ago it didn’t happen at all – but once it happens, they score on almost every drive.

I’m not taking a side here. I think this will be a fun football game and Twitter will be lit up with hot takes on the game. I’m going to play the over in this one though. Is it possible the Bills defense stifles the Chiefs, sure – in that case, just play the Bills and move on. To me, I think the quarterbacks are going to give the fans what they want: a shootout. I’m taking over 54 at -110.

Gimmie Gabe Davis for first touchdown scorer at +900, too.

