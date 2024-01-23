Chiefs-Bills Becomes Most-Watched NFL Divisional Game Ever, Averages Over 50 Millions Viewers

Videos by OutKick

The NFL continues to put up monster ratings throughout the postseason. Nothing compares to what the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Buffalo Bills on Sunday posted, though.

For the first time in history, a Divisional Round matchup surpassed 50 million viewers (on average). The game peaked with over 56 millions Americans tuned in to watch Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes once again battle down to the wire in the playoffs.

Earlier on Sunday, the Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to advance to their first NFC Championship since 1992. That game generated over 40 millions viewers, another huge number for the Divisional Round.

However, there’s really nothing in football right now like a Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen showdown. The game lived up to the hype, once again, as the match was in the balance until the final seconds when Bills kicker Tyler Bass sent a game-tying field goal attempt sailing wide right.

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass walks off the field after missing what would have been a game-tying field goal in a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Divisional Round. (Photo: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK)

The NFL had a tough Wild Card Weekend in terms of on-field play. Only one of the six games featured a winning margin of fewer than 14 points. Still, fans tuned in.

The Divisional Round didn’t start much better, with the Baltimore Ravens comfortably cruising past the Houston Texans. But, that was the end of the blowout string. The next three games all came down to the final possession and ended with one-score margins.

Adding together the popularity of the NFL with great games on the field, football fans couldn’t turn away from their TVs, tablets, phones and computers on Divisional Round Weekend.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of numbers Championship Sunday produces. Last year, the two games averaged about 50 million, with the AFC posting a dominating 53 million viewers.

With Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce … and Taylor Swift … taking on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, it’s not inconceivable to think the NFL might hit the 60-million viewers mark.

Remember all those people who said the NBA would catch the NFL in popularity?

They’re awfully quiet these days…