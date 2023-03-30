Chick-Fil-A Is Killing Off Their Side Salad, Sad News For A Select Few

Videos by OutKick

A former member of the Chick-Fil-A menu is getting killed off. One that I would be willing to bet you’ve never had because no one rolls into Chick-Fil-A and orders it: the humble side salad.

On the off chance that you are a devotee of the Chick-Fil-A salad (those chances are slim) you only have a few days left to cram a few of them into your food hole.

In typical Chick-Fil-A fashion, they’re giving those ordering salads a heads-up that their side salads are going to be going the way of the dodo.

Surely, those flyers were handed to every salad orderer with a hearty “My pleasure.” That’s the Chick-Fil-way.

This doesn’t mean salads are going away for good. Some entree salads will still be on the menu for those who want to deprive themselves of momentary fast food joy.

But fear not salad fans, you can still get a Kale Crunch… meh, never mind, just get fries.

This is what Chick-Fil-A does best. Do you see any salads? Hell, I don’t even see the color green anywhere. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Chick-Fil-A Isn’t Synonymous With Salads

I like a good salad, but I’ve never understood salads at fast food joints. If you’re choosing to eat at a place like Chick-Fil-A, just go for the full experience and order a side of waffle fries. Don’t lie to yourself by pairing a greasy fried sandwich with a few shreds of lettuce.

It also feels weird to me to have someone hand me a salad through the drive-through window.

Plus, I’m not even sure who thinks “I’m in the mood for a salad… better go to Chick-Fil-A.” If someone was visiting town and asked me to name a place where they could get a salad, the grab-and-go section at Wawa, the cafeteria at Ikea, and the hospital lunchroom would all come to mind before Chick-Fil-A.

Chick-Fil-A does fried chicken. Although the company says a fried cauliflower option is on the way because people were looking for more “plant-based” options.

“Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A,” Chick-Fil-A director of menu and packaging Leslie Neslage said according to Fox Business.

Again, maybe Chick-Fil-A isn’t your lunchtime destination if you’re counting calories or won’t eat anything that had a face at one point.

Maybe this is why Giannis is a Culver’s guy now.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle