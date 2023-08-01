Chick Fight At Luke Combs’ Philly Show Includes Guy Throwing Punches To Protect Woman

Videos by OutKick

Let’s go to Philadelphia where things got nuts over the weekend when chicks decided to fight at Lincoln Financial Field where the locals are used to guys beating up each other.

Not wanting to be left out of the action, a guy in a green Phillies jersey jumps into the fray and we have us quite a scene where the dude is throwing big boy punches at some woman who is allegedly jumping some other woman in what appears to be a 2-on-1 mismatch.

Let’s get to the action and then I’ll add some analysis that’s floating around on the internet:

He needs to be stripped of his Phillies attire, and be replaced with an orange jumpsuit STAT. pic.twitter.com/bsHZeiF8hr — Tori Lahren (@Tori_Philly4) July 29, 2023

Tori, who describes herself as a “little TMZ, a little Barstool, and a little Tomi Lahren (OutKick’s own),” claims the guy needs to “be stripped of his Phillies attire, and be replaced with an orange jumpsuit STAT” for jumping into the middle and throwing punches and protecting the woman who is pulled out of the fray.

Over on Reddit, a user claims the fight broke out as “frustrated crowds waited to see country singer Luke Combs.”

Seems like a legit reason to brawl.

Now, you make the call here: Do you have any problem with how Phillies fan handled the situation?

Reddit users chime in:

• Guy did what I would if my wife was getting jumped. I will protect her from a pack of dogs or a pack of skanks equally. Also why is the security in retirement age?

• Why is everyone so black and white when it comes to men fighting women? The guy did the right thing by stepping in, but he didn’t have to punch that woman in the face. Those women were skinny and drunk. The pushing was enough to keep that at bay. He went a little too far imo.

• Y’all are funny. My girl could get in a fight and sure I’ll help, but I’m not throwing haymakers in a cat fight.

Funny how we want cops to de-escalate yet we say we’d personally escalate the situation.

• I see nothing wrong here his girl was in a fight he stepped in people need to understand were entering an age (entered) were gender doesn’t matter in a fight don’t wanna get clapped don’t get in fights remain civil it ain’t that hard

• If I’m being jumped on my multiple women, then yeah, I expect my bf to attack them too to save me.

• 1000% okay with this. If a woman attacks his girlfriend, he’s totally right. It’s not like he continued to beat the s–t out of them after. He got them off his gf and left.

What a weekend it was for country music chicks. It’s like they’ve never been drunk at a concert before. Calm down, ladies.