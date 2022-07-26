A man managed to rob a Target in Chicago without having to put in any effort.

In a viral video of the incident circulating social media, a man wearing an ankle monitor threw some booze into a bag and proceeded to just leave without anyone doing anything.

You will be stunned by how effortlessly he managed to rob the store.

What is happening to our society? What world are we living in these days? Clearly, he didn’t fear any consequences at all!

That security guard just stood there and watched him as he loaded up on booze and dipped out! Seriously, what do we think was being said during this exchange?

Chicago Target robbery (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ChicagoCritter/status/1551698666322288641)

The ankle monitor makes the video almost too good to be real. The man is in the process of robbing a store and he has an ankle monitor strapped to him!

Folks, that means we’re dealing with a man who the authorities are already very aware of and is in the system.

Yet, that didn’t even slow him down! He grabbed stuff and left like he owned the place.

I have no idea how we fix the insane crime we’re seeing, but something has to be done. We simply can’t live in a society where people rob stores without any fear of consequences. That’s a sign of a decaying and unhealthy society!