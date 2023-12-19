Chicago Mayor: Hey Texas, You’re Sending Us Illegals The Wrong Way

Videos by OutKick

Let’s go to Chicago where the city’s ultra-liberal nutjob Mayor Brandon Johnson seems to be breaking under the pressure of the illegals that are piling up in his sanctuary city.

During a Monday press conference, Johnson, who took over the city from fellow crazy Lori Lightfoot, went off over buses from Chicago dropping off illegals without coordination with the city. His main target was Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has bused 75,000 illegals out of Texas to six sanctuary cities since April 2022.

“They’re just dropping people off anywhere,” Johnson whined of the buses arriving from Texas. “Do you understand how raggedy and how evil that is? You just gon’ put people on a bus and take them somewhere and drop them off in the middle of the night?”

And why are the buses doing this?

Mayor Brandon Johnson melts down over Texas sending illegals to sanctuary cities:



"IT IS NOT JUST A CHICAGO DYNAMIC!

HE IS ATTACKING OUR COUNTRY!" pic.twitter.com/n0yND8Mv5Q — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 19, 2023

The city passed an ordinance that required buses full of illegals to arrive at specific times from Monday through Friday and at specific drop-off locations. So, in response to Chicago slapping them with rules, the bus owners have resorted to dumping the illegals wherever they feel like it.

You figure it out, Mayor.

You wanted to be a sanctuary city, go for it.

“We have a governor, a governor, an elected official in that state of Texas that is placing families on buses without shoes, cold, wet, tired, hungry, afraid, traumatized,” Johnson continued. “The governor of Texas needs to take a look in the mirror of the chaos that he’s causing for this country.”

It’s an interesting strategy from Johnson, who clearly doesn’t have a problem with Biden’s border policy that calls for Texas to be inundated with as many illegals as can possibly cross the Rio Grande River, which leaves Abbott’s state to figure out what to do with the people who won’t stop coming across.

Johnson’s strategy of blaming Abbott for Chicago’s ills doesn’t seem to be working with the locals.

At Monday night’s coming to Jesus moment for the city, a resident was given the floor and it turns out she’s not the least bit impressed by Chicago being a sanctuary city.

Black resident of Chicago berates Mayor Brandon Johnson for keeping Chicago a sanctuary city.



Joe Biden won in many of these Chicago neighborhoods by 85-95% in 2020. pic.twitter.com/I1OWx86Q9I — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 19, 2023

Miss, I hate to break it to you, but Brandon and the citizens voted for this nonsense. Brandon ran on this platform, ma’am. He doesn’t have a problem with the border being a mess. He just wants to make sure the illegals have shoes.

Send us your illegals the right way, Texas!

This is straight from the mayor’s campaign site. Folks, you voted for it. Enjoy: