Chicago Family Moves Out Of House To Sell It, Squatter Moves In With Fake Lease & Police Tell Owner To Go To Court

Isn’t it just a great time to be alive, especially in Chicago where it’s a war zone and squatters continue to have their way as the laws continue to be stacked against owners who pay their taxes and just don’t want to deal with the scum of the earth who continue to be a plague on this country?

Tuesday, ABC-7 Chicago reported on the story of Danielle Cruz who had listed the house and had contractors finishing up repairs, but they showed up to a big surprise. All the locks had been changed and a woman had moved her belongings into the house.

The cops were called, they showed up and the squatter showed them some fake lease she had printed off and claimed she paid some so-called landlord $8,000 to move in.

Due to rental laws, the police were useless in the case and Cruz was told she would have to take the woman to civil court.

Guess what?

The Cook County eviction courts are backed up “six, 12, 18 months,” according to a Chicago real estate attorney Mo Dadkhah who told ABC-7 this case isn’t unusual.

“So, generally speaking, squatters have to figure out a way to show some sort of residency,” he added. “So I’ve heard a variety of stories — forged leases with the landlord’s name, I’ve seen forged leases with realtors’ names.

“But if somebody gets into the property in the middle of the night, nobody sees them get in the property, they have a lease in hand. Well, a police officer can’t determine – they’re not a judge – (if) that’s a fake lease, or that’s a fake signature or it’s forged.”

In a 2021 Chicago squatter case, a senior citizen who had just spent $40,000 to renovate her property with the intention of selling it, noticed three women entering the house and they were there to stay.

“Getting you the f**k away from my s**t,” one squatter told a TV reporter who asked what she was doing with a pair of scissors after answering the door.

When told that the home wasn’t hers, the squatter had quite the comeback.

“I don’t give a f**k what she say. I’m in this b***h, ain’t I?” she responded.

It’s not like it’s a new thing for squatters to run such scams as the Chicago cases. In 2017, a squatter charged at a TV crew with an axe after they asked what he was doing on property that wasn’t his.

Selling a house this summer? Be careful if you’re going on a quick vacation. You could come home to learn someone else moved in.

Stay safe out there, folks.