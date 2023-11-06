Another Blackhawks Player Files Lawsuit Alleging Former Video Analyst Sexually Assaulted Him During 2010 Stanley Cup Run

Videos by OutKick

A former Chicago Blackhawks player has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was sexually assaulted by a team’s now-former video analyst during the 2009-10 season. The former player, listed as ‘John Doe,’ is claiming that the franchise responded inadequately to his complaint as it did not want to disrupt its run to the Stanley Cup.

The anonymous player was part of Chicago’s ‘Black Aces’ squad that season having been called up from the minors to travel with the NHL team during the postseason run. Another member of the ‘Black Aces’ was Kyle Beach who reached a settlement with the organization in December 2021 after alleging that he was sexually assaulted by former video coach Brad Aldrich.

This latest lawsuit brings forth similar allegations against Aldrich.

According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit filed last week alleges Aldrich invited players to his home under the guise of discussing hockey strategy but later attempted to make players watch pornographic movies with him. ‘John Doe’ alleged the former analyst offered to perform oral sex on him and of approaching him from behind and pushing his penis against the back and buttocks of ‘Doe’ through his clothes.

A second Chicago Blackhawks player from the 2009-10 season has alleged sexual assault by a former video analyst. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Aldrich pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in a case involving a 16-year-old high school hockey player in December 2013. He was released from jail the following year after prosecutors dropped a felony count.

The Blackhawks shared a statement with the Chicago Tribune, but declined to comment on the specifics of the latest lawsuit. The franchise said they take allegations of workplace misconduct seriously while that two years ago they initiated an independent investigation into the events of 2010.

“We’ve changed as a result of what happened and implemented numerous positive improvements throughout our organization to ensure the safety and well-being of our players and employees,” the Blackhawks said. “This includes completely rebuilding the leadership team with personnel who demonstrate our values and bring the right subject matter expertise in the critical areas of compliance and human resources, an expansive mental health program, and new reporting mechanisms and training for all employees.”