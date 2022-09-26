Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Admits He Played Like ‘Trash’ Against Texans

Matt Eberflus’ Chicago Bears are 2-1 to start the year after a Week 1 upset win against the Niners and a close win over the Houston Texans in Week 3.

One player struggling to take off is Bears QB Justin Fields, who had a dismal performance against the Texans. Fields went 8-of-17 passing for 106 yards and two interceptions.

“I’ve just gotta get better, plain and simple,” Fields said to the postgame media. “Straight up, I just played like — I want to say the A-word, but I’m not gonna do that. I just played like trash. I played terrible. Really just gotta be better.”

I love the honesty from justin fields. he did play like trash & has higher expectations for himself than probably anyone else. refreshing to hear from the leader of the franchise, still with only 13 starts under his belt. on to new york pic.twitter.com/KLD53R6Gwg — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) September 26, 2022

The Ohio State product also used his legs to try making plays, tallying eight carries for 47 yards. Chicago has yet to give Fields a full go to sling the ball as the team boasts the least amount of pass attempts in the league through three weeks.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was the star of Chicago’s win after recording 16 tackles and a late-game interception.

The Bears offense leaned more on their running game, not Fields, with RB Khalil Herbert racking up 20 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s been difficult for Fields to get momentum going with a leaky offensive line giving him a small window to connect with his wideouts. Fields was sacked five times for 24 yards on Sunday.

Chicago will face the New York Giants in Week 4. Chicago, Minnesota and Green Bay are tied atop the NFC North at 2-1.