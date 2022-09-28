Wild Stat Shows Just How Horrible The Chicago Bears Offense Has Been

The Chicago Bears are somehow 2-1 despite QB Justin Fields virtually ignoring all of his receivers.

The Bears, coming off a 23-20 win over Houston, opened the season with the monsoon game against San Francisco, predictably lost to Green Bay on the road, and then rallied to be the Texans last week.

After those three games, Chicago’s leading receiver is … Equanimeous St. Brown … who has 77 yards and a touchdown.

For those keeping count at home, that’s not very good. Unfortunately for the Bears, it gets worse.

As a team, Chicago has 297 receiving yards … total.

Total!

Eight Bears have combined for 297 receiving yards, and running back David Montgomery leads the team with five receptions.

Five.

Diggs, Waddle, Hill and Brown have more receiving yards than entire Chicago Bears offense

How bad is that? Four individual NFL receivers have more receiving yards through three games than the entire Chicago Bears offense.

Stefon Diggs leads the league with 344 yards, followed by Jaylen Waddle (342), Tyreek Hill (317) and A.J. Brown (309).

That’s as impressive as it is staggering.

How the Bears are 2-1 with literally no production from the receiving corps I’ll never know, but more power to them. Khalil Herbert rushing for 150 yards in Sunday’s win over Houston certainly didn’t hurt, and I suppose playing in five inches of rain back in Week 1 skews that stats a bit.

But still, a wild stat when you see it on paper.

Justin Fields has been beyond horrible and is currently dead last in QB rating (50), Darnell Mooney – Chicago’s No. 1 receiver, by the way – has four catches for 27 yards on 11 targets, and there have only been 23 completed passes to receivers all season.

To compare, Waddle and Hill combined for 22 catches in the Baltimore game alone!

Stats be damned, though! Da Bears are 2-1, atop the NFC North, and actually have a pretty favorable schedule over the next month.

Look out!