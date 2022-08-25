Former Bears Coach Roasts The Team With Brutal Comparison To The 0-16 Lions

Former Chicago Bears coach Mike Martz is not impressed with the team’s current roster.

The Bears are projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, and second-year quarterback Justin Fields has already been running for his life in the preseason.

Things are stacking up to be incredibly ugly, and Chicago’s former OC thinks fans might be seeing the worst offense in the NFL since the 0-16 Detroit Lions.

How many games will the Bears win this season? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

“Fields is a guy that makes a lot of mistakes and is not particularly accurate at times. He’s not a quick read-and-react guy, and he’s on a horrendous team. But I don’t know if I’ve seen an offense that bad in talent since the 0-16 Detroit Lions (in 2008). They just don’t have anybody there. … It’s a bad football team right now,” Martz wrote in a column for The33rdTeam.com when breaking down the situation in Chicago.

Former Bears coach compares the team to the 0-16 Lions. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

When it comes to insults you can be hit with in the NFL, being compared to the 0-16 2008 Detroit Lions team is about as brutal as it gets.

The 2008 team was atrocious, and I say that as a fan of the franchise. The 0-16 Detroit team was an embarrassment to football.

Of the team’s 16 losses, 10 of their losses came by double digits. Let me repeat that for everyone. A roster of paid NFL players lost 10 games by double digits. Furthermore, the team finished the season with 18 passing touchdowns to 19 interceptions. Abysmal all the way around.

It’s truly shocking how bad that team was, and now, Martz thinks the 2022-23 Bears might end up joining them. If that’s not a brutal way to get torn to shreds, I don’t don’t know what is.

Are the 2022 Bears worse than the 2008 Lions? (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Of course, he’s not exactly wrong. Fields looks like a man who is going to get mauled this season thanks to Chicago’s joke of an offensive line.

He doesn’t have any weapons around him, the Bears can’t block for him and the team as a whole is dysfunctional.

Will Justin Fields improve this season? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Now, will the Bears finish the season without any wins? Probably not but Chicago fans should buckle up because it’s going to be a very rocky season.