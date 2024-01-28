Chicago Bears Drop Justin Fields Sizzle Reel Out Of Nowhere, Fans Hoping For Caleb Williams Not Happy About It

Videos by OutKick

Some Bears fans who are hoping the team takes Caleb Williams with the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft were none-to-pleased when the team dropped a highlight package of their current QB Justin Fields, seemingly out of nowhere.

Obviously, there’s a lot of attention on the Bears as far as the Draft is concerned. They’ll be first to pick once again thanks to the Carolina Panthers, who traded first-round picks with the Bears last season and then went on to have a horrible 2023 season.

But now, the Bears have to decide whether to continue on with Fields — who played well at times this past season — or move on to Williams (or maybe even a third option: cut another deal with a crappy team).

However, some felt like the team sort of announced the decision on Saturday when it dropped a Fields sizzle reel on X.

Now, I wouldn’t read too much into this. The team’s social media team has to do something until the draft so why not throw some highlights out there?

I can assure the social media folks who put that together are not privy to the discussion on the football operations side.

And, when the team does decide what to do, they’re not going to announce it like that. We’re talking about a major, potentially franchise-altering decision. That calls for more than a highlight reel.

Some Fans Appear To Have Have Read Into The Fields Highlight Reel

Some fans didn’t see it this way though, and they felt that a late-January sizzle reel could only mean one thing: Fields is the guy.

Yeah we ain’t drafting a QB…. 😔 — Lerrato 🐻⬇️ (@chilerrato) January 27, 2024

Caleb not getting drafted confirmed — RELA ✘ (@itzzSKL) January 27, 2024

Doesn’t look to me like a man they’re about to give up one and it’s not a coincidence to post this after Shane Waldron got hired. Looks to me like Shane has spoken that he wants the personnel to make his system work #DaBears — Luis Valles (@luisvalles7) January 27, 2024

The Bears not taking Caleb Williams would be the most Bears like thing to do — Tony Rueda (@ARueda21) January 27, 2024

Others thought that this was the start of the Bears trying to start shopping Fields to other teams. That’s an interesting way of seeing it, but there’s no chance a team that was out on Fields before, would have their opinion changed by a video on X.

Either way, there will be a lot of eyes on this situation in the coming weeks and months.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle