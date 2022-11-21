Chicago Bears Rookie Calls Out Referees For Not Protecting Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears suffered their third-straight loss by three points or less on Sunday, falling 27-24 to the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker took out his frustration on NFL referees following the loss. Brisker doesn’t believe officials are protecting quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields was sacked a total of four times against the Falcons and took a few hits that some would argue were a bit late, but Atlanta escaped unscathed.

Brisker told the media after the loss that he believes Fields is getting targeted every game and that if he were a veteran QB he’d be earning whistles.

“He’s very tough,” Brisker explained. “Especially, the league, if that was different quarterback, they would be throwing hella flags. A lot of flags. I feel like the league has to look at that. It’s crazy how many times he gets hit in the head every single game, but he still gets up. Gets hit out of bounds, late, or near the white.

“If that was Tom Brady, Jared Goff, or anybody like that, they throwing flags immediately. Just as you seen today. They threw a flag to Mariota, and he tripped over himself… He’s getting targeted every single game and none of them are being thrown.”

Justin Fields has looked solid in his last four starts, but the Bears have dropped all four games.(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Bears have lost four games in a row including seven of their last eight, but Fields has looked more than solid over the last month.

In his last four games, Fields has thrown for eight touchdowns, rushed for another five, and thrown just two interceptions while completing 65% of his passes.

While Fields’ numbers are trending in the right direction the Bears most certainly are not. Chicago is 3-8 on the year as it occupies the basement of the NFC North.