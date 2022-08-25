Chet Holmgren Receives Devastating Health News After Foot Injury

A foot injury has knocked Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren out for the season.

The former Gonzaga star and second overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot this past weekend.

Now, he will miss his entire rookie season.

Thunder say Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to his right foot injury. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2022

While it’s a little bit difficult to see exactly what happened, the injury occurred while Holmgren attempted to contest LeBron James on the fast break.

There was contact near the hoop, and at some point, Holmgren suffered the devastating injury to his right foot.

Now, the start of the 2023-24 season will be the earliest fans see him return.

There’s fear Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot, per @ShamsCharania



Here’s the play:

(🎥 @AhnFireDigital )

pic.twitter.com/CkRCO1MOO5 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 24, 2022

This entire situation really makes you wonder why a guy is playing in a pro-am after being the second pick in the draft and never spending one second in an NBA game.

His rookie deal is worth at least $20.2 million, and he’s now burned a year off his contract without stepping on an NBA court.

Was Chet Holmgren playing in a pro-am game worth it? The answer to that question is an obvious and resounding no.

Chet Holmgren will miss his entire rookie season with a foot injury. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the former Gonzaga standout, who averaged 14.1 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game in college, can get healthy and be ready to roll for the 2023-24 season.