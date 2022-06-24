Chet Holmgren Explains Meaning Behind Draft Night Jewelry

Those of you following Thursday’s NBA Draft likely had two thoughts upon seeing second overall pick, Chet Holmgren: “Damn, he’s tall.” And, “Are those dice around his neck?” Ok, maybe there was a third thought of “I have toothpicks thicker than this guy.”

Regardless of what you viewers at home were thinking of Holmgren, the dice stood out as much as his height and slender frame, leading many to ask why he chose such an interesting piece of jewelry to wear on the biggest night of his young life.

Oddly enough, the answer was pretty simple.

“I’m big on betting on myself, so I had to put the dice on the chain,” the seven-foot Holmgren said in an interview with NBA TV shortly before the draft commenced.

Chet Holmgren is iced all the way up for his big night, that dice chain goes hard pic.twitter.com/QDCdVLVAKY — Arden Independence Cravalho (@a_cravalho) June 23, 2022

The pricey pair of dice featured both a three and a four on them, an ode to Holmgren’s college number. “Three-four’s my number. I wore (number) seven with (Team) USA when we won gold. And three, four adds to seven,” added Holmgren.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chet Holmgren (@chet_holmgren)

Holmgren and his dice are headed to Oklahoma City where the 20-year-old will team with Thunder youngsters Josh Giddey, a well-regarded 2021 rookie and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a career 18 point-per-game scorer.

Once in OKC, the trio will attempt to add some more universally-desired jewelry to their collections.

