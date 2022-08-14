Chelsea – Tottenham Match Ends In Chaos With Managers Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte Nearly Coming To Blows

Fireworks typically fly when Chelsea and Tottenham meet one another in the Premier League, but the two clubs, and their managers, put on an especially exciting show on Sunday.

Chelsea took the lead in the 19th minute of the match, but Spurs were able to tie things up at one goal a piece in the 68th minute. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte celebrated by walking directly at Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, bumping him in the chest, and screaming in his face.

This was only the beginning.

Conte is someone who wears every bit of his emotion on his sleeve. Tuchel, however, is much more reserved, which made the whole situation that much more entertaining.

Chelse re-gained the lead less than 10 minutes later, which Tuchel celebrated in a more tame manner. Tottenham wasn’t done, however, as Harry Kane scored on a corner in stoppage time creating a wild scene at Stamford Bridge for the 2-2 draw.

As the final whistle blew, Conte and Tuchel met again for a handshake, but Tuchel appeared to take issue with Conte not looking at him while shaking hands. The Chelsea manager held onto Conte’s hand and the two were issued straight red cards.

Tuchel said during his post-match presser he didn’t like the fact that Conte refused to look him in the eye.

TUCHEL VS CONTE: ROUND TWO!!! 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/XhWuOU4fwD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022

And some people say soccer isn’t entertaining.