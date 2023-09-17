Cheese Mascot Stiff Arms Small Child At Halftime Of Falcons-Packers Game

Videos by OutKick

I would like to report a crime: A gigantic cheese wedge obliterated a young child, and 65,000+ people just sat there and watched.

See, the Atlanta Falcons have a halftime bit where they invite a peewee football team to play on the field against a team of mascots. There’s usually a hodgepodge of costumed characters from various sports teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Georgia Bulldogs, Chicago Bulls and Carolina Panthers.

And since the Falcons were taking on the Green Bay Packers — who don’t have an official mascot — they also threw in an innocuous-looking cheese wedge. But do not be fooled: That cheesehead woke up and chose violence.

Take a look at him flattening a child with a brutal stiff arm that would impress even Derrick Henry.

The mascot just stiff-armed a kid 😂 pic.twitter.com/gDe2ONxw0w — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 17, 2023

The kid never stood a chance.

But apparently, the cheese man has been watching tape. Because he pulled a move straight from the book of Atlanta Braves mascot, Blooper.

In the era of participation trophies for everyone, Blooper notoriously teaches kids the harsh lessons of life.

Watch this video of the Braves’ mowing down children during a touchdown run last August.

I can’t stop watching the Braves mascot, Blooper, wrecking kids with stiff arms at halftime of the Falcons game. pic.twitter.com/Av1j4rHNO4 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 28, 2022

And he brags about it, too.

MJ making sure all those kids don’t get shoes mode activated pic.twitter.com/zwiU4bJaWG — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) December 17, 2022

No matter the time or place, Blooper is here to humble some kiddos. And it appears he’s taken Cheesehead under his wing furry arm.

No mercy!