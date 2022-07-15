Cheating Mom Takes Out Her Opponent With Perfectly Timed Shove During Race At Daughter’s School

In the immortal words of Ricky Bobby of Talladega Nights fame, “if you ain’t first, you’re last” and if you’re last at your daughter’s field day, you’re officially a loser and one U.K. mother wasn’t going down like that during a foot race.

In a viral video that’s making the rounds, mother Katie McDermott channeled her inner Ricky Bobby and if that meant taking out an opponent, then so be it.

“I told my daughter I would be number one, so I had to be!” McDermott, 25, told media outlet SWNS.

A woman, without his word is nothing and Katie wasn’t about to give up on her promise.

As Katie and her top opponent hit the final stretch of the school’s foot race event, things get interesting when it appears Katie is about to lose. That’s when she shoves her rival, toppling the woman face first into the turf.

Let’s go to the footage!

“I could see she was winning – so I just gave her a quick nudge and she took off in the air,” McDermott told SWNS. “I don’t know what possessed me to do it, I was just thinking about how I wanted to win so badly!”

In a great sign of sportsmanship, Katie says the two opponents kept competing in other events and there wasn’t a fistfight to settle a score. For her part, Katie did issue an apology, but it was just for sending the rival mom flying in the air.

Savage Katie didn’t apologize for winning, though.

Well done, ladies.

It’s nice to see moms leading by example and not just out there hoping everyone has a fun time. No, sometimes you have to teach kids that they need to win and if that means nudging a rival into a wall, then it just happens.

Ooops.

Katie understood exactly what Ricky Bobby was saying in that classroom all those years ago.

Reese Bobby: And the first thing you gotta learn if you’re gonna be a racecar driver, is that you don’t listen to losers like your know-it-all teacher here.

Schoolteacher: Okay, I think that’s enough.

Reese Bobby: Your teacher wants you to go slow, and she’s wrong because it’s the fastest who get paid and it’s the fastest who get laid.