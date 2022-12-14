Cheating Astros Fan Pulls A McDonald’s McNugget & Burger Heist In The Bronx

The New York City Police announced Wednesday that they’re hunting for a scumbag Astros fan who had the audacity to walk into a Bronx McDonald’s and allegedly threaten a worker with a knife.

The thief was caught on video hopping over a counter and helping himself to a meal as helpless workers stood in disbelief as the Astros fan went to town making his own meal around 4:30 in the afternoon.

The official heist:

• (1) 20-piece chicken McNuggets

• (1) 6-piece chicken McNuggets

• (2) McDouble cheeseburgers

Now, the Jemele Hills of the world will scream it from the rooftops that the NYPD should go worry about real crime instead of a guy (allegedly) threatening workers with a knife and then stealing food.

Let’s not forget how these incidents can end.

In August, we had a Brooklyn McDonald’s worker shot and killed over cold fries and a murder suspect who called police to report cold fries only to be picked up on the murder charge.

Cops can’t afford to play McGames over these McSituations.

One minute scumbag Astros fan is threatening a hard-working burger slinger just trying to put in an honest day of work, the next day Astros fan might decide he wants more McNuggets and he prison shanks some kid over a $20 (inflation!) order of chicken scraps.

That’s why Astros fan has made the NYPD Crime Stoppers list. This is clearly a McSituation to keep your eyes on, especially if you’re a Yankees fan in the Bronx. Get this McScumbag off the streets.