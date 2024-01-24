Chauncey Billups’ Late-Game Tirade Costs Trail Blazers Lead In Final Seconds

Videos by OutKick

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups cost his team the lead with 15 seconds left in Tuesday’s game against the OKC Thunder.

Billups threw a tantrum after a nearby ref missed his timeout request before calling a double-dribble turnover on Blazers guard Malcolm Brodgon.

The turnover didn’t cost them the game — Billups’ reaction did.

Portland turned the ball over with a one-point lead, 109-108. Billups’ sideline tantrum cost the Trail Blazers a double technical, leading to free throws by the Thunder that elevated Portland to the tie then the 111-109 lead, setting them up for the win.

Trail Blazers Coach’s Tirade Sinks Team

Blazers HC Chauncey Billups was given two technical fouls at the end of the 4th, ejecting him from the game. 😬 pic.twitter.com/AMHn5LXTWS — Bally Sports Oklahoma (@BallySportsOK) January 24, 2024

Billups was also ejected from the game after pursing the officials for missing his timeout. The coach acknowledged his fault behind the loss in his postgame media session but also believes he “stood” for his guys.

"I'm at halfcourt trying to call a timeout. It's a frustrating play. My guys play too hard for that… They didn't deserve for the game to end like that. I feel bad for putting us in that position."



Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on his ejection.pic.twitter.com/LIKvun4KPC https://t.co/ZT7oHYYNG1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2024

“It was a tough situation. We’ve got timeouts. Referees are usually prepared for that,” Billups said. “I’m at halfcourt trying to call a timeout. It’s a frustrating play. My guys play too hard for that.”

He added, “My guys played amazing … came in here saying we need to go demand some respect. They blew us out by 62 weeks ago, and they played really good. … They didn’t deserve for the game to end like that. Obviously, I feel bad for putting us in that position. But also I’ve got to stand up for my guys.”

Leading up to the All-Star Weekend festivities in February, Portland holds little legitimacy as an Eastern Conference contender, little to play for, sitting at a 12-30 record. No. 2 overall pick Scoot Henderson, who tallied 19 points on Tuesday, coasts by playing below expectations, and the team continues looking disoriented without Damian Lillard.

Portland submitted a formal complaint to the league after the game, challenging the results of the contest .