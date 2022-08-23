Commanders Announce Big Health News About Chase Young

Washington Commanders star Chase Young will miss several games to start the 2022 NFL season.

The team announced Tuesday morning that Young has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List as he continues to rehab a torn ACL injury.

We have made multiple roster moves:



Placed the following players on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:

C Tyler Larsen

DE Chase Young



Released the following players:

WR Kelvin Harmon

T Rashod Hill



Placed LB Nathan Gerry on the Reserve/Injured List — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2022

Now, that the talented defensive end is on the PUP list, he’ll have to miss at least four games. Washington’s first four games are against the Jaguars, Lions, Eagles and Cowboys.

Depending on how his health is in early October, Chase Young could return against the Titans or could continue to miss time.

Chase Young placed on PUP list. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The former Ohio State star, who has 70 tackles and nine sacks in his NFL career, tore his ACL last November during a game against the Buccaneers, and has been working on getting back on the field ever since.

Given the fact the Commanders have placed him on the PUP list, he clearly has more progress to go before the team feels comfortable with him getting after it on Sundays.

Chase Young is down on the field after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/wnNh8ial5k — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 14, 2021

Hopefully, Chase Young is back to 100% as quickly as possible. The last thing Washington fans want to see is him sidelined for even longer than he has been.