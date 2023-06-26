Chase Elliott Shoots Shot With Olivia Dunne, NASCAR Wives Party In Cabo, Ryan Blaney Wants To Fight & Dale Jr. Sneaks In Beer

Videos by OutKick

My goodness, what a NASCAR night in Nashville! We had worlds colliding, relationships forming, friendships tested and, oh yeah, there was also a race.

But when you have Olivia Dunne shooting her shots — that’s right, multiple — with Chase Elliott (or is it the other way around?), you’re obviously gonna have to dive into that.

We’re nothing if not consistent here at OutKick, you know.

After a week off — a rare one, at that — the Cup fellas got back to work Sunday night and Ross Chastain smashed the hell out of a watermelon. You know what that means? Ross the Boss won again!

He also celebrated by jumping into the stands with said watermelon and passing it around like a Fourth of July picnic. Take that, future pandemics!

Yes, we’ll obviously get to LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne just refusing to quit with Chase Elliott. Can’t blame her and can’t blame him. What a power couple we have emerging.

We’ll also talk about Ryan Blaney getting pissed at Chase, Bubba Wallace AND NASCAR for nearly killing him. Angry Rhino was BACK Sunday night, baby!

What else should we break down? Dale Earnhardt Jr. getting tanked at the beach? Sure, why not? Multiple NASCAR wives — and a couple MMPS regulars — enjoying vacation? Obviously. Come on.

I think that’s everything? Hell, I may be forgetting something, but I’ll think of it before the bell rings.

Four tires, some fuel and maybe a room for Chase Elliott and Olivia Dunne … Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the ‘Let’s All Do The Watermelon Crawl’ edition — is LIVE.

NASCAR returned with a bang and a smash Sunday at Nashville. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne and Chase Elliott set NASCAR world on fire

I mean, we’re gonna start with the obvious. Duh.

Livvy invaded Nashville for her first NASCAR race Sunday night and made an absolute beeline for the sport’s Most Popular Driver.

Smart move by her, if we’re being honest. If you’re gonna hitch your wagon to one NASCAR driver, Chase Elliott is probably the right call.

Anyway, the two blew up social media with a couple heaters from the track. I don’t know, nor care, what rizz means, but apparently there was a lot of it going on here.

Ryan Blaney ready to fight everyone

My God. Just an unreal development here in the NASCAR world.

Chase Elliott and Olivia Dunne would be an absolute ELITE power couple. They’d immediately jump to the top spot in our rankings and would probably stay there until the end of days.

Chase is very clearly taking the Dale Jr. career path in life, meaning he’s staying very single right now and partying (allegedly, of course), but will at some point settle down and enter the second phase of his Cup career. I hope that’s with Livvy Dunne. I need it to be.

Make it happen, you two.

And by the way, OD wasn’t just zeroing in on Chase, either. She also made her way over to the No. 12 garage to hang out with angry Ryan Blaney and Hooters Gianna.

Go hang out with Chase Elliott and then slide over to Hooters Gianna and Ryan’s pit-box to learn the next step from a couple vets. That’s called being smart, folks. Look it up.

Speaking of Ryan — tough night for our guy. TOUGH night.

First, he was shoved into the wall by buddy Bubba Wallace. Not a great start. After rebounding from that, he nearly died.

So, you know, 0 for 2.

He also said earlier in the week him and Chase may fight one day. What a rollercoaster.

Roll tape!

"Thank you for running me in the fence."



Ryan Blaney brushed the wall racing with Bubba Wallace. #NASCAR



📺 : @NBC pic.twitter.com/UE7cZfIyq7 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 25, 2023

"Hardest hit I've ever had of my life."



Hear from Ryan @Blaney. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ZgsJBop8v7 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 26, 2023

#NASCAR … I asked Ryan Blaney if he would talk to track officials about hitting a concrete wall instead of a SAFER barrier, he said: “I’ll pay for the F—— thing.” pic.twitter.com/Dr45CltMWV — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) June 26, 2023

Would @Blaney fight his good friend @chaseelliott?



Turns out they've actually talked about that! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/zC1h19mm5v — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 24, 2023

Dale Earnhardt Jr. slugs beer in secret

Speaking over the Dale Jr. podcast — which is incredible, by the way — Junebug gave us an all-time story earlier this week.

Turns out, him and the family went to a non-alcoholic beach over Memorial Day weekend and he had to hide all his beer and sneak it in.

I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t know there was such things as a non-alcoholic beach. Did you? Are they popular? They certainly don’t exist in Florida, and if they do literally nobody abides by it.

From Dale:

“I got these little things that slide over the beer that make it look like a Mountain Dew or a Dr. Pepper or a Coca-Cola.

I got about six of those and I slide ’em over the beers and throw ’em in the cooler. So you pull ’em out and they’re already disguised.

I mean, there’s people out there holding Dixie cups and I know what the hell’s in that cup. I ain’t gonna be sitting out there drinkin’ water. Kiss my a**, I’m takin’ beer out there…

You’re kidding yourself if you don’t think that 90% of people on the non-alcoholic beach don’t have alcohol out there. Kidding yourself.”

I’d LOVE to see beach patrol come over to Dale Earnhardt Jr. and kick him out for drinking a Bud Heavy. Actually, I’d REALLY love to see beach patrol try to kick Dale Sr. out.

Gooooood luck.

Ross Chastain hosts NASCAR picnic

By the way — how great was it to have Junior back in the booth last night? I’m admittedly more of a FOX NASCAR guy (duh), but I do enjoy Dale being back when it’s NBC’s turn.

OK, couple Monday quickies before we head to Chicago for a street race nobody asked for.

Been a rough few months for Ross the Boss Chastain, but it looks like our man is back and ready to tackle the second half of the season.

He was pretty damn dominant from start to finish this past weekend, and finally finished one off. And hey, he did it without pissing anyone off or wrecking someone!

Our little watermelon farmer is growing up, folks. And what a damn party he threw after taking the checkers!

‘@RossChastain went into the crowd and gave pieces of watermelon to fans!



🎥: @NashvilleSuperS pic.twitter.com/wR3hP2knnu — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 26, 2023

NASCAR wives enjoy their week away

Pretty cool, and pretty gross, too. Would you take a bite? I guess I would, but I wouldn’t be thrilled about it.

Whatever, though. If some germy watermelon is what gets me in this life, I didn’t deserve to live it in the first place.

Finally, we had a couple OG NASCAR WAGs — most notably Samantha Busch and McCall Gaulding — take fans behind the scenes from their rare week off.

And buddy, it looked like a blast!

On to Chicago.