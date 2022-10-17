Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool took care of business against the Buccaneers on Sunday, but couldn’t handle the bright lights after the game. Literally, not figuratively.

Claypool, who has been in Pittsburgh since being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, had a massive game against Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old caught seven passes from Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky for a team-high 96 yards and a touchdown.

His best catch of the day came late in the fourth quarter as he fell out-of-bounds but kept his feet in to move the chains and keep the Pittsburgh offense on the field.

All-in-all, it was an incredible day for Claypool.

“To step up like that, especially on those third downs, that’s what it’s all about,” Trubisky said of his leading receiver after the game. “That’s like football and that’s like life. You’re going to have ups and downs. You’re going to have weeks where it’s not really going your way, but you gotta stick with it and just continue to buy into the process and to have those big catches. To have a moment like this and get a win after the game, it kind of makes it all worth it.”

The only problem was that Chase Claypool made a rookie mistake by dipping for the first time in postgame.

Following the win, Gunner Olszewski asked him if he wanted to indulge in some celebratory tobacco. Claypool obliged and packed a fat lip.

However, Claypool had never dipped before.

If you have ever dipped snuff, you know that the buzz you get on your first time trying it can really knock you off of your feet. Sometimes, if left in too long or too big, it can make you puke.

It doesn’t seem like Claypool reached that point, but he was definitely buzzing. When asked how the win over Tampa Bay felt, the Pittsburgh pass-catcher said that although it felt great, his first dip had him feeling good. Except all of the bright lights that were in his face from the media was not going over well.

Me: Chase, how does it feel to get a win like that?@ChaseClaypool: "It feels awesome. Gunner, come here real quick..he gave me a celebratory dip, it's my first time ever. I can't really with all these lights but it feels good." 😂 pic.twitter.com/dOS6oV72pG — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) October 17, 2022

Claypool’s first dip may not have gone as smoothly as he might have hoped, but lesson learned. If the Steelers keep winning, maybe Olszewski will get the rest of the team to throw in some huge chaws.