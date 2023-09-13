Charly Arnolt And Ex-NFL Player Jack Brewer Discuss Disturbing Uptick In Gun Violence, Fighting At Youth Football Games That Stems From Gambling

Videos by OutKick

On the latest edition of OutKick The Morning, host Charly Arnolt was joined by former NFL safety Jack Brewer and the two talked about some of the disturbing challenges facing America’s youth.

They touched on a recent spate of violence at youth football games, including acts of gun violence.

Arnolt said that when people hear about instances of violence, they don’t typically think of it occurring at high school football games. She asked Brewer what he thinks could be fueling this uptick in violence.

“It’s really a joke, to be honest with you,” Brewer said. “I mean, when you think about the last week, there were three shootings at high school football games in one week in the United States of America.”

Brewer said that he was recently at a youth football game and saw some troubling behavior.

“I went there I could smell weed smoke. The music that they were playing, you would have thought you were at a rap concert,” Brewer said. “And I was there watching one of my eight-year-olds that are in my program, An eight-year-old football game, and (people at the game are) smoking weed.”

Brewer Pointed To Gambling On Youth Sports As A Cause For A Lot Of The Violence

The former Minnesota Viking, New York Giant, and Philadelphia Eagle said that one of the reasons violence is happening is that people are placing large bets on these youth football games.

“And the worst thing about all of this is the reason for the violence usually is because of gambling. These guys are gambling fifteen, twenty, twenty-five-thousand dollars on little kids’ football games,” Brewer said. “So, imagine, now you’d have drugs, you have gambling you have all this crazy music and language around the kids. I mean, what are you going to produce out of that?”

Arnolt asked who was placing these large wagers if it wasn’t students or parents.

Brewer said that oftentimes it’s neighborhood drug dealers.

“The sad thing is these are the guys that are coaching. These other guys that are influencing the kids,” he said. “Half the kids don’t even have dads in their home, and then the ones that do have dads that want to pour this demonic, dark culture into their children. and it’s the reason why you see what’s going on in many of our areas.

Brewer said that he can see the change in the culture around football.

“And so I think that’s a big issue. And you’re seeing it, I mean, obviously three shootings in one week in the US, I mean, you don’t even hear about it.”

Wake up with Charly Arnolt on weekdays on OutKick for your daily dose of sports, news, pop culture and politics from an unfiltered and unapologetic perspective. The names you love, the takes you deserve and the conversation you crave. Nothing is off limits.