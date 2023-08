Videos by OutKick

OutKick’s Charly Arnolt tries to explain to Disney what the phrase: “go woke, go broke,” means because they clearly do not get it. This despite the fact that their quarterly earnings statement – released earlier this week – showed their streaming platform had a loss of more than $500 million.

It’s hard to understand why Disney continues to go the woke route.

Watch Charly discuss below:

It looks like Disney is the next victim to be consumed by wokeness, and it's coming at them FAST.



Go Woke, Go Broke! pic.twitter.com/S4s9rlkh43 — OutKick (@Outkick) August 11, 2023

