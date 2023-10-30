Charly Arnolt, Chris Manno Support Clay Travis’ Proposed WNBA Bet On ‘OutKick The Morning’

Videos by OutKick

Charly Arnolt hosted former NFL player Chris Manno on “OutKick The Morning” to discuss, among other topics, Clay Travis’ bet that a high-level high school team could beat the best team in the WNBA.

Travis originally threw out the idea that one of the best men’s high school teams in the country should play the WNBA-champion Las Vegas Aces to highlight the differences between men and women. The OutKick founder did not mean this to say that women can’t play sports at a high level, but to disprove the narrative that it’s harmless for biological men to compete in women’s sports.

Arnolt drew that distinction in her conversation with Manno.

“Obviously there are a lot of people out there who are just assuming that Clay is being sexist, that he is trying to punk the WNBA,” Arnolt said. “The fact remains that men and women, biologically, (are) super different.

“We even look at boys high school basketball team, and the makeup of their players, what they’re able to do, their size, their skills,” Arnolt continued. “And you look at the WNBA players who are oftentimes much older, they’re professional basketball players but still, the level of competition would not at all be on the same playing field.”

Manno agreed with Arnolt’s stance, and even suggested that Travis has yet to receive a response because the WNBA knows it’s true. After looking at the roster of the WNBA-champion Las Vegas Aces, Manno concluded that the female team wouldn’t stand a chance.

“I think a lot of times silence speaks louder than words,” said Manno. “The Las Vegas Aces haven’t said anything in response. I’ve spent some time training at IMG Academy, I work with athletes at a school called Lou High…we have guards who are 6’4”, 6’5”, 6’6”, where on the Aces, the tallest players are 6’3’, 6’4”. And those are the bigs. I don’t know how in any way this is a sexist thing to say.”

Riley Gaines also came on the show and aptly summed up the points Arnolt and Manno highlighted in their discussion.

“It’s not sexist to say men and women are different,” Gaines said. “You don’t have to really learn this in school, you know when you’re young, it’s inherent o know that men and women are different.”