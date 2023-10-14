If You’re A Fan Of Punts, You Missed One Heck Of A Game Between Charlotte, Navy

Videos by OutKick

If you are a fan of watching punters put on a show, you missed one helluva game on Saturday between Charlotte and Navy.

While everyone was most likely watching Top-25 matchups around the country, they missed out on one of the ugliest, but beautiful at the same time, games. Thanks to both teams not being able to pickup first downs, we have ourselves a special teams war in Charlotte.

Even though Navy won 14-0, it was special team’s coaches around the country that enamored with this one. Ok, yes it’s horrible, but don’t act like you’re not impressed by these numbers.

Both Navy and Charlotte combined for 905 yards of total punt yards, on 20 attempts. Yes, both teams combined for twenty punts, in one of the ugliest games of the season.

Norm the Niner, Mascot of the Charlotte 49ers poses for a photo during the second half of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Yea, the jokes on you if you were tuning into this game for some offensive action. Not only did both teams try to play ‘keep away’ from each other, we were treated to a punt competition in the middle of a football game.

I don’t know how fans from both teams survived watching this game, but I tip my cap to both Navy and Charlotte.

Somebody get these punters into an ice-bath, they deserve it.