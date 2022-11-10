Charlotte Hornets Unveil New “CLT” Jerseys, Twitter Has Sex Jokes

The Charlotte Hornets thought that today would be a pretty cool day for them. They unveiled a brand new jersey, but unfortunately, all people picked up on was the glaringly obvious sexual jokes to be made.

The new jersey is the team’s City Edition jersey. It features a nod to the team’s home city with an abbreviation across the front.

The Hornet’s new city uniforms pic.twitter.com/wBRnJe8yJ7 — Hornets Coverage (@hornetscoverage) November 10, 2022

What’s so funny? Doesn’t everyone see the letters “CLT” and immediately think of Charlotte, North Carolina?

No, they don’t.

At a glance, the letters look like a term for a part of the female anatomy, and boy, oh boy, did people have jokes.

Nobody can find this jersey https://t.co/UGpTBEKYCd — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) November 10, 2022

I’ve been telling my wife this jersey doesn’t exist — Jess (@jfaneuf) November 10, 2022

If you think the @hornets putting "CLT" on their new City jerseys is a little out there, that's nothing compared to the old Christian Universal Ministry hoops team. (h/t @DJGloveRepair) pic.twitter.com/D71leDVJTz — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 10, 2022

When a horny teenager with a passion for graphic design makes your new jersey @hornets pic.twitter.com/rW1IfTKTdY — Dylan Park-Pettiford (@dyllyp) November 10, 2022

Fans And Lovers Of Easy jokes Got Their Wish

It makes you wonder how many people this got through without even one person raising their hand to say, “Uh… guys? I think we may want to try something else.”

In the past, the Hornets used a “CHA” on uniforms, but apparently, it was fans who wanted to see “CLT.”

#Hornets fans, your uniform wishes have been answered. They just unveiled their City Edition uniforms and for the first time ever they'll wear a jersey with "CLT" on it. pic.twitter.com/fUmTy1wrLG — Rod Boone (@rodboone) November 10, 2022

Smart move; blame the fans.

There’s A Reason Behind The New Hornets Jersey’s Color Scheme

In case you managed to stop snickering at these new duds, you might be wondering where the color scheme comes from. Apparently, it ties into Charlotte’s financial history.

The Charlotte Hornets’ City Edition jersey honors the city’s financial history, with gold and mint accents throughout. The pinstripes are designed to look like the ridges on a coin. pic.twitter.com/aAb5po32OM — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 10, 2022

This jersey is destined to become a best seller and is a first ballot, Double-Entendre Jersey Hall of Famer.

Alongside the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Cream City jerseys …

Milwaukee Bucks 🦌

Cream City Alternate Jerseys💥 pic.twitter.com/87eepttOih — IKE Bucks Podcast (@IKE_Bucks) November 19, 2019

The Portland Trailblazers Rip City jerseys…

We're debuting our "Moments Mixtape" City Edition jerseys tonight!



Get yours at Rip City Clothing at @ModaCenter or online now: https://t.co/KDCT3BeIzH pic.twitter.com/RJzX5Ml9Rf — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 15, 2021

And one that shares a similar, anatomical theme to the CLT jerseys, the Dallas Stars’ old Mooterus jerseys.

Question: Does anyone know who first coined the term "Mooterus"? pic.twitter.com/qVGjj0OPQ0 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) June 19, 2018

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle