Coach Will Healy of the Charlotte 49ers joined OutKick 360 Tuesday to discuss the ever-changing landscape of college athletics from a “Group of 5” program’s perspective.

Watch the clip below to see Coach Healy’s response to how conference realignment has impacted Charlotte.

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.