6-Foot-6 Charlotte Pitcher’s Massive Hands Makes Baseball Look Minuscule In Comparison

Charlotte baseball pitcher Donye Evans is working on a new grip for the 2023 season. Not really, but the sheer size of his hands grants him the ability to grip a baseball in a way that most others cannot.

Evans, who transferred to play for the 49ers during the offseason, spent his first two seasons at Vanderbilt. Although there are still a few weeks until Opening Day, he is expected to be the Conference USA program’s Friday night starter— the ace.

The Commodores used him in relief last season and he did not allow a run through his first eight appearances. Over the summer, before getting to Charlotte, Evans recorded a 2.82 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 22.1 innings pitched in the Cape Cod league.

Donye Evans continued to roll in the Cape lowering his ERA to .75 with 5 scoreless (2BB 4K). He mixes an FB, cutter, sinker, and slider. The slider and cutter have 3 mph of difference and play well together. He attacks the zone and gets a lot of ground outs. Here’s a full AB pic.twitter.com/5M9zrSoJVG — Daniel Garcia (@danielpgarcia01) July 4, 2022

During fall ball with his new team, Evans worked a fastball at 92-96 mph with a mid-80s slider.

The 49ers could make some noise this season and play their way into the tournament. To do so, Evans needs to step up in a big way.

His stock only continues to rise and there is a lot of buzz around his potential. It’s not hard to see why.

Between spin rate, velocity and arm angle, Evans poses quite the challenge for opposing hitters.

At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, he is throwing down at the strike zone. Additionally, his hands are massive.

When Evans has a baseball in his hand, it looks more like a golf ball. Stretched all the way across the ball, he can touch all five of his fingers together without straining to do so.

There are not many, if any, other pitchers in college baseball that can do the same.

Evans’ hands give him an advantage in terms of control. He can get more whip on his release and strength on his grip to get the ball spinning at a rate that leaves hitters in the dust.

If Charlotte makes a deep run this year, Evans and his massive hands will be a big reason why!