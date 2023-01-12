USC Heisman Winner Charles White Dies

USC legend Charles White has died.

The Trojans announced Wednesday night that the 1979 Heisman winner and national champion died at the age of 64 after battling cancer.

The former star running back leaves behind a wife, five children and one grandchild.

“Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans. A Rose Bowl legend, a two-time unanimous All-American and a NCAA record setter, he made USC proud donning the Cardinal and Gold. He will always be remembered by the Trojan Family for the history he made on the football field and the legacy he left at Troy. Fight On Forever,” USC athletic director Mike Bohn announced in reaction to his death.

His former coach John Robinson added, “He was the toughest player I’ve ever coached. He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really tough guy, and he was an extremely gifted athlete. But the toughness…wow!

Following an incredibly successful college career at USC that saw him score 49 rushing touchdowns, he spent several years in the NFL with the Browns and Rams after being a first round pick in 1980. Following his playing days coming to an end, the former running back returned to USC to coach his old position group for a few seasons.

Now, at the age of 64, he’s passed away after fighting cancer. Charles White was a true legend in the college football world and he’ll absolutely be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family during this terribly difficult time.