UFC Fighter Shows Off Disgusting Cut Keeping Him Out Of Upcoming Fight

Charles Oliveira is out of UFC 294 after suffering a cut above his eye, and it’s pretty gruesome.

Dana White announced Tuesday night that the Brazilian-born fighter is out of the upcoming fight in Abu Dhabi and Alexander Volkanovski will now take his place to fight Islam Makhachev.

The reason why is because Oliveira suffered a disgusting cut above his eye. He took to X late Tuesday to show off the injury.

You can watch the video below, but be warned it might not be for those with a weak stomach. It’s pretty gross.

Charles Oliveira out of UFC 294 after suffering cut.

I don’t care how tough you think you are, there’s not a person on the planet who wants to suffer an injury like the one Oliveira is dealing with.

That cut looks unbelievably nasty and very deep. I’m sure there are many people reading this trying to keep their breakfast or lunch down after seeing it.

Downright disgusting, and there’s no other way to put it.

Charles Oliveira is out of UFC 294 after suffering a cut above his eye. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Obviously, you can’t put Charles Oliveira in the octagon as he deals with a massive and deep cut above his eye. One punch and his life could change in the worst of ways.

The fact he’s now out of UFC 294 is also brutal for fans. Makhachev/Oliveira was going to be a rematch of the October 2022 fight between the two stars. Makhachev walked out of the octagon with a second round win, and UFC 294 was going to be Oliveira’s shot at revenge.

Now, that won’t happen as he tries to heal up as quickly as possible.

Charles Oliveira shows off bloody cut keeping him out of UFC 294. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Hopefully, Charles Oliveira can get back to 100% and get back in the octagon sooner than later. He’s one of the best fighters in the UFC, and you never want to see a guy like that struggle.