Charles Barkley’s Diet Coke Spiked By ‘Inside The NBA’ Crew Leads To Hilarious Reaction

This is why Charles Barkley has trust issues.

The NBA legend and ‘Inside the NBA’ personality delivered another highlight during Thursday’s slate of primetime hoops.

It was a bad day to drink Diet Coke, and Barkley learned the hard way. The ‘Inside the NBA’ crew punk’d Barkley by spiking his drink during a commercial break, which Barkley discovered, slowly and bitterly.

Puckering and puckering, Barkley detested the flavor.

Ready to go on air, Barkley had to keep cool and wrestle with the mystery behind his Diet Coke’s new taste.

“It’s not a Diet Coke. It’s not Diet Coke. I was thinking it … something going on here,” Barkley said.

“Somebody messed with my Diet Coke!”

The TNT-NBA crew needed a breather after watching the slow-motion replay.

Whatever the crew used to prank Barkley, it worked. And his bewilderment became our enjoyment.

WATCH:

Charles Barkley learns something's not right with his Diet Coke. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NKenM4xAr6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 19, 2024

Also, who was the sleuth who spiked the drink? Naturally, all eyes went to Barkley’s foil, Shaquille O’Neal.

Barkley added, “That is why I’m paying attention. I knew it was something wrong when I got my Diet Coke.”

The saddest detail of the story was Barkley’s relapse into drinking Diet Coke. At the start of 2024, Barkley announced his plans to give up drinking DC on set.

Charles Barkley said he wanted to give up Diet Coke as a New Year's Resolution.



In response, Shaq, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson each enjoyed a Diet Coke as Inside the NBA goes off the air. pic.twitter.com/DAWQAyb8B1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2024

The mystery remains … did the crew ‘roofy’ Barkley’s drink?

Was it tequila? Did they swap his drink with the considerably inferior Diet Pepsi?