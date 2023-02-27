Charles Barkley Explains Why He Isn’t Completely Sold On Victor Wembanyama, At Least Not Yet

Videos by OutKick

Victor Wembanyama may be the most-hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James entered the league in 2003 and certainly the most sure-thing international prospect since Luka Doncic was drafted third overall in 2018.

The Frenchman will be the first name called in the 2023 NBA Draft, and while everyone with eyes and a brain agrees that he’s worthy of the first overall pick, Charles Barkley isn’t completely sold on him being a sure-thing NBA superstar.

Charles Barkley isn’t 100% sold on Victor Wembanyama being a superstar in the NBA. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

Wembanyama is 7-foot-2 and looks every bit the part to be the next big thing in the NBA, but he’s doing so while playing in a French professional league. That’s the biggest problem Chuck has with everyone already crowning the 19-year-old as a superstar.

“He’s going to be playing against grown men. I mean he’s going to be playing against grown men,” Charles Barkley said during an NBA on TNT broadcast. “And he’s going to have to guard those guys on the other end also, which is going to bring him into foul trouble.”

“I want to see the kid play, I hope he is great. He’s great for our jobs. I can’t sit now here just because he is killing people over in the Czech Republic that he is going to come over here and dominate. I just don’t believe.”

To Barkley’s credit, it’s clear in looking at Wembanyama that he’ll need to add some weight when he enters the league. Having said that, Giannis Antetokounmpo was on the skinny side when he entered the league as well, and he’s had a pretty good career thus far.

Wembanyama is averaging 22.2, 3.1 blocks, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season for Metropolitans of the NLB Pro A league.