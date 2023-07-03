Charles Barkley To Donate $5M To Auburn After Affirmative Action Ruling

Videos by OutKick

Charles Barkley is taking a firm stance against the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action by dedicating $5 million of his will to Auburn.

The legendary NBA player, TNT analyst and Auburn product took great offense to SCOTUS’ decision on Thursday to rule out race as an element of college admissions.

Barkley called it an attack on African-American applicants’ chances of attending college because of affirmative action.

Sir Charles said the following about his intentions for the donation:

“That’s just my way of trying to make sure Auburn stays diverse. After that ruling yesterday, my phone was blowing up. I was talking to my friends and said, ‘I need to make sure Black folks always have a place at Auburn.’”

READ: CHARLES BARKLEY SAYS ABOUT HIS UPCOMING CNN SHOW: FEELS LIKE ‘JUMPING ON THE TITANIC’

Former basketball player Charles Barkley for the Auburn Tigers. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Barkley Was SEC Player Of The Year At Auburn In 1984

Barkley’s move will inevitably draw praise from the media based on its political and progressive social message, critics continue to argue that SCOTUS’ vote aims to push discrimination out of the application process.

Recent years have showcased that applicants with high testing marks of a non-Black background suffered when African-American applicants gained a fabricated advantage.

Most liberals championed affirmative action, leading to out-of-bounds outrage in the aftermath of the decision. Barkley, while usually a contrarian, hit the media’s scripted beats. Right on time for his new CNN gig.