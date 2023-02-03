Charles Barkley Speaks Facts About Trump, Biden, Pence & The Classified Docs

Videos by OutKick

Charles Barkley has a message for all you worry-warts out there concerned about the dynamic trio of Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Mike Pence hoarding classified documents in their respective man-caves: get over it!

Chuck sent the message loud and clear during Thursday’s NBA on TNT, once again beautifully intertwining sports and politics in the only way he can.

"You sound like those fools in Washington D.C. worried about papers at Trump’s house, Biden’s house, and Pence’s house.



"Like these guys are gonna sell them to the Russian’s or something" pic.twitter.com/cVmxbTmtoU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 3, 2023

Charles Barkley doesn’t think Trump, Biden or Pence will trade secrets to the Russians

Amazing. I don’t pretend to know the first thing about all the classified document drama. I just don’t care. It ain’t my wheelhouse, and I thank God for that.

That being said, I’m 100% with Chuck on this one. It’s my exact stance, too.

People … why are you all getting so worked up about it? Seriously. What do you think those cats are doing with all that intel? Let’s break it down:

Joe Biden ain’t smart enough to figure out what to do with it. Sorry, he’s just not. I’m still not convinced he actually knows what he had tucked away in his garage.

“Come on, man!”

Charles Barkley is all of us when it comes to the classified documents drama.

Trump, for as nuts as he is, is still a big Red, White and Blue guy at the end of the day.

There’s plenty to knock him on, but patriotism is sort of his thing. Don’t know if you’ve heard. I don’t think he’s shipping off the Nuclear codes to Putin.

Would be a tough sell during his upcoming presidential run.

And Mike Pence is, frankly, too lame to even try something like that. I don’t think he has the nuts for it. Just my opinion. We really worried about Mike Pence and the Russians?

I don’t think Putin even gets out of bed for a Mike Pence phone call.

“Man, shut the hell up! Shut the hell up!” Charles says. “Stop wasting our time, congress.”

Amen!

Never change, Chuck.