Charles Barkley Finally Went Too Far, Slanders Cats In Insane Rant That Should Get Him Committed

Videos by OutKick

Charles Barkley likes to “toe the line” so-to-speak. He says things to get reactions and he’s damn good at it. But one take from over the weekend crossed that line. And crossed it hard. Barkley claims that “cats aren’t pets.”

Sir, this is absolute slanderous filth and I demand an apology. Immediately.

“A cat is not a real pet,” Barkley inexplicably said on Inside the NBA

“Why not?” Kenny Smith asks the obvious question.

“Because it’s not a dog,” Barkley shamefully continues.

Later, Charles Barkley decided to double-down on his ridiculous commentary.

“I don’t dislike cats, I just don’t think they’re real pets … a dog is a real pet,” Barkley comments to an incredulous tweeter.

“What’s a cat?” Kenny Smith, again the voice of reason, asks.

“Just something old women have,” Barkley retorts.

You can watch the insanity below. Try not to get as angry as I did.

What do you expect from Charles “Bark” ley?

“Bark” is right in his name, so I guess this shouldn’t come as a shock. But I have to stand up for cat people everywhere.

See, this is the problem with “dog people.” Ask a cat person (like myself), “Hey, do you like dogs?”

Almost universally the answers is “yes.” Because we like animals.

Ask a “dog person” if they like cats and they’ll give some ridiculous reason why they don’t. Dog people aren’t animal people. They’re dog people.

My favorite is when a dog person inevitably says, “when you come home a dog is happy to see you, a cat couldn’t care less.”

You look me in the eye, Charles Barkley, and tell me that Elvis and Brady aren’t real pets (Photo credit: Dan Zaksheske’s iPhone camera roll).

My response: are you so insecure that you need a tail-wagging dependent to act like it gives a crap about you — because you give it food — to validate your feelings? That says way more about you than it does about me, buddy.

Owning a cat requires building trust over time. It requires work. Cats don’t provide immediate gratification.

That’s life, my friends. Building relationships over time. The dog is happy to see you because it’s a pack animal. You’re bigger and stronger than it.

It doesn’t “love” you, it’s just intrinsically wired to follow your commands. Cats are independent creatures. They don’t need you. So, when your feline friend finally comes around and jumps in your lap, you know it doesn’t have to be there. It wants to be there.

Cats are better than dogs

“But cats are mean.”

You show me a mean cat and I’ll show you a bad owner. I’ve owned lots of cats in my life. Never once has one been described as “mean.”

Cats are wired to be afraid of people. It’s a survival instinct. When I meet people who have friendly cats, I know that’s a person who treats it with respect. That’s a good person.

Charles Barkley is slandering cats and Cozie, Brady and Elvis are not feeling it. (Photo credit: Dan Zaksheske’s iPhone camera roll)

You meet someone with a friendly dog, it says nothing of the human attached to the leash. Simply that they exist.

Go out and meet cat people and you’ll have much stronger relationships with them. Relationships with meaning and depth.

You can build a relationship with a dog with a head pat and a piece of bacon.

Probably the people that own them, too.