Charles Barkley, Shaq Have Man-Crush On Tom Brady

Legendary NBA stars and current Inside the NBA cohosts Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are locked in a bromance with legendary NFL QB Tom Brady.

When Barkley mentioned having dinner with Brady recently, O’Neal could barely keep focused on the conversation at hand. He just kept muttering the word gorgeous over and over again, and to be honest, we could hardly blame him.

Take a listen:

Barkley concurred, saying that he was so distracted by Brady’s beauty at dinner that he often lost his concentration.

“When I make eye contact, I don’t remember nothin’ he said after that,” Barkley admitted.

Well, apparently the feeling’s mutual. Once Brady got wind of that Inside the NBA segment, he retweeted it with an offer to pay his admirers a visit:

😂 Can I come on for a segment please? @SHAQ https://t.co/MtHVVrO2yD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 13, 2022

There’s no doubt that an appearance from Brady on one of the most popular NBA shows of all time would be must-see TV. But, guys, let’s try and keep it together. Barkley’s been a happily married man for more than three decades, and Tom Brady has Gisele at home.

You can’t compete with Gisele.