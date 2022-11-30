Charles Barkley Brutally Mispronounces Mbappe’s Name, Guarantees A USMNT Win Over Netherlands

There is only one person in the basketball world that could talk about soccer and catch the attention of fans, and that man is Charles Barkley. Following the USMNT’s win over Iran on Tuesday, Chuck did not disappoint in delivering a hype video for the Americans while also botching Kylian Mbappe’s name.

During the ‘NBA on TNT’ postgame show on Tuesday night, Barkley guaranteed that the U.S. would knock off the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday. He then proceeded to call out some of the best teams left in the World Cup.

Charles Barkley Guarantees USMNT Win

“We’re going through the Netherlands, we’re opening a can of whoop a–,” Barkley said with a smile on his face. I guarantee the Netherlands are in trouble.”

“I want Spain, I want Brazil, I want Germany.”

Barkley then went on to call out France, but before he could finish his thought he remembered France has a player by the name of Mbappe, or, ‘Muboppay’ as Chuck pronounced his name.

“I GUARANTEE THE NETHERLANDS IN TROUBLE" 🗣⚽️



Charles is all in on the @USMNT pic.twitter.com/QL5Idqydrk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 30, 2022

This man said ‘Muboppay!’

Any other well-known broadcaster would get torched for butchering the pronunciation of arguably the best soccer player in the game today, but since it’s Barkley we all just laugh in unison, which is honestly hilarious.

‘Muboppay’ and the French won Group D and will likely take on Poland, Argentina, or Mexico in the Round of 16.

As for the Americans, their matchup against the Dutch is set for Saturday at 10:00 AM EST on Fox.

