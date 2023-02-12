Videos by OutKick

Charles Barkley is headed to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVII. Once there, the 59-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer is going on a bender.

During a recent conversation with Ernie Johnson on The Steam Room Podcast, Barkley talked about his plans for the weekend. Money does not sound like it is going to be an object and it doesn’t sound like there is much sleep to be had.

“Me and 12 of my friends go to Vegas every year for the Super Bowl,” Barkley said. “There’s a good chance I’m going to be pulling an all-nighter…”

“Saturday into Sunday, or Sunday into Monday?” Johnson interjected.

“Sunday into Monday,” Barkley answered. “We’re playing golf Saturday and Sunday. The Super Bowl starts around three o’clock, three thirty Pacific time. So by the time the game ends, I’ll probably gamble all night Sunday and go straight to the airport.”

Johnson responded by asking Barkley specifically about his Super Bowl bet. He wanted to know how much money that Sir Charles will place on the game itself.

Barkley has yet to place his bet, so he can’t say for certain, but he plans to put down six figures.

“Probably $100,000,” Barkley said. “I’ll probably bet $100 grand on the game.”

As for which team Charles Barkley is backing, he is riding with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The only question is whether that means moneyline or with the points.

Philadelphia is currently 1.5-point favorites. If you want to tail or fade the Round Mound of Rebound, DraftKings is the place to do so!

With that said, be sure to gamble responsibly. Charles Barkley has a net worth of approximately $60 million, so $100,000 to him is not quite the same as $100,000 to most people putting money down on the Super Bowl.